Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Honour claims in good time, Buhari urges Insurance companies — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Honour claims in good time, Buhari urges Insurance companies — NEWSVERGE

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari tells insurance companies to stop delaying claims Daily Post:
Buhari tells insurance companies to stop delaying claims
President Buhari Asks Insurance Operators To Honour Claims Leadership:
President Buhari Asks Insurance Operators To Honour Claims
Honour claims in good time, Buhari urges insurance companies The Eagle Online:
Honour claims in good time, Buhari urges insurance companies
Buhari urges insurance industry to honour claims in good time Champion Newspapers:
Buhari urges insurance industry to honour claims in good time
Buhari tells insurance companies to stop delaying claims Nigerian Eye:
Buhari tells insurance companies to stop delaying claims
Buhari urges insurance firms to honour claims in good time The Point:
Buhari urges insurance firms to honour claims in good time
Buhari to insurance companies: Honor your customers claim in good time Within Nigeria:
Buhari to insurance companies: Honor your customers claim in good time
Buhari tells insurance companies to stop delaying claims Studio CB55:
Buhari tells insurance companies to stop delaying claims


   More Picks
1 Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV, 16 hours ago
10 Oyo govt to revoke contracts from 22 firms over breach of agreement - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info