Kaduna Varsity Suspends Students Who Beat Up Military Cadets Over Girlfriend
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Kaduna State University has suspended some of its students who fought cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on October 12.
SaharaReporters learnt that the four NDA cadets, who are in their second year, were in KASU for the school’s ...

18 hours ago
