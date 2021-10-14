Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I joke with my south-east governor friends that the whole of five states of south-east can fit into Kaduna two and the half times - El-Rufai
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that their biggest fear in the North-West region is Boko Haram relocating to the zone because they are being chased out from the north-east by ISWAP.

 

