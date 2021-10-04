Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS anniversary: Threats by police against peaceful rallies illegal, says Falana
The Cable  - Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says it is illegal for the police to kick against peaceful protests.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

