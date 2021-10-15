Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"If there's no cry for help, no put mouth" Mary Remmy Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples' business because it's usually complicated
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mary Remmy Njoku has told her followers that marriage is complicated and it's best to stay out of couples' issues unless they ask for help.

 

The Nollywood actress and producer

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"If there Yaba Left Online:
"If there's no cry for help, no put mouth" - Mary Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples' issues
Actress Mary Njoku advises people to stay out of married couples’ issues The Info NG:
Actress Mary Njoku advises people to stay out of married couples’ issues
If there Instablog 9ja:
If there's no cry for help, no put mouth -- Mary Remmy Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples' business because it's usually complicated
Mary Njoku advises people to stay out of married couples 1st for Credible News:
Mary Njoku advises people to stay out of married couples' business
"If There Infotrust News:
"If There's No Cry For Help, No Put Mouth"- Mary Remmy Njoku advices People To Stay Out Of Married Couples' Business Because It's Usually Complicated
“If there’s no cry for help, no put mouth” – Mary Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples’ issues Naija Parrot:
“If there’s no cry for help, no put mouth” – Mary Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples’ issues
“If there’s no cry for help, no put mouth” – Mary Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples’ issues Luci Post:
“If there’s no cry for help, no put mouth” – Mary Njoku advices people to stay out of married couples’ issues


   More Picks
1 Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary, many are inspired as cute photos light up social media - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
9 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info