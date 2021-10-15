Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naira crashes to record low at official market
News photo The Punch  - The value of the naira fell further by 1.68 per cent against the dollar at the official market on Thursday.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary, many are inspired as cute photos light up social media - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
9 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV, 16 hours ago
