“No Nigerian leader, dead or alive, can match Buhari’s public appeal,’ including Sardauna, Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, says Femi Adesina

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerian couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary, many are inspired as cute photos light up social media - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
|
9
|
Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV,
16 hours ago