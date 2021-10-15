Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“No Nigerian leader, dead or alive, can match Buhari’s public appeal,’ including Sardauna, Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, says Femi Adesina
News photo Global Upfront  - Mr Femi Adesina, the Presidential Adviser on Media and Publicity says that "no Nigerian leader, dead or alive, can match (President Muhammadu) Buhari’s public appeal."


Stating that President Muhammadu Buhari pulls more crowd than ...

5 hours ago
