Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I was asked to pay £5,000 to play for Nigeria - Sarki reveals why he chose Haiti
Daily Post
- Former Nigeria youth international, Emmanuel Sarki has opened up on why he dumped the country to play for Haiti. Sarki impressed for the youth teams,
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
I Was Asked To Pay £5,000 To Play For Nigeria – Sarki Reveals Why He Chose Haiti
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I was asked to pay £5,000 to play for Nigeria – Sarki reveals why he chose Haiti | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kanyi Daily:
I Dumped Nigeria Because They Asked Me To Pay £5,000 To Get Super Eagles Call Up - Sarki
Within Nigeria:
I was asked to pay £5000 to play for Nigeria – Sarki reveals
Republican Nigeria:
I Was Asked To Pay £5000 To Play For Nigeria – Sarki Reveals
Tunde Ednut:
I was asked to pay £5000 to play for Nigeria – Sarki reveals
Kemi Filani Blog:
Emmanuel Sarki reveals why he dumped Nigeria for Haiti
Tori News:
I Was Asked To Pay £5000 To Play For Nigeria – Sarki Reveals
More Picks
1
Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
16 hours ago
2
62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
NPA to support digital revolution of African ports -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
Naira crashes to record low at official market -
The Punch,
1 day ago
7
Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar -
Cross River Watch,
9 hours ago
8
Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Marriage is very complicated, unpredictable - Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...