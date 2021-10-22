Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her murder
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The husband of Kenya's top athlete Agnes Tirop, has been arrested in connection with her murder.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kenyan police hunt for husband of slain runner Tirop The Guardian:
Kenyan police hunt for husband of slain runner Tirop
Husband of slain Kenyan runner Tirop arrested over wife The Punch:
Husband of slain Kenyan runner Tirop arrested over wife's murder
Police Arrests Husband of Kenyan Sprinter, Agnes Tirop on suspicion of murder Oyo Gist:
Police Arrests Husband of Kenyan Sprinter, Agnes Tirop on suspicion of murder
Africa News:
Kenyan police launches search for husband of murdered athlete
Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop Monte Oz Live:
Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her murder
Husband Of Murdered Top Kenyan Athlete, Agnes Tirop Arrested Naija News:
Husband Of Murdered Top Kenyan Athlete, Agnes Tirop Arrested
Update: Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop Within Nigeria:
Update: Kenyan Olympic runner Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her murder


   More Picks
1 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
2 62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 NPA to support digital revolution of African ports - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar - Cross River Watch, 9 hours ago
7 Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Marriage is very complicated, unpredictable - Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info