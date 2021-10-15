Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


”I don’t want to see this girl here” – Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay has lambasted a female fan for not actively participating at his concert in the United States. Omah Lay commenced his U.S. tour on September 27, and performed in different cities up until his last tour ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video) Lailas News:
Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video) Naija Parrot:
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video) Luci Post:
Singer, Omah Lay berates lady for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
Moment singer, Omah Lay chases female fan for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video) Gist Reel:
Moment singer, Omah Lay chases female fan for not singing, dancing at his concert (Video)
Omah Lay Pursues Fan For Not Singing And Dancing At His Concert » Mp3 Bullet:
Omah Lay Pursues Fan For Not Singing And Dancing At His Concert »
See Moment Omah Lay Asks Fan To Exit His Concert For Not Dancing & Singing. (VIDEO) Legit 9ja:
See Moment Omah Lay Asks Fan To Exit His Concert For Not Dancing & Singing. (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
2 62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 NPA to support digital revolution of African ports - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar - Cross River Watch, 9 hours ago
7 Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Marriage is very complicated, unpredictable - Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info