Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Funds Spent By Governors On Security Enough To Finance State Police – Sanwo-Olu
News photo Naija Loaded  - Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed that the resources expended on security by state governors can be used to fund state police. Sanwo-Olu said state policing will help subnationals ensure that businesses and investments are secure.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Funds Spent By Governors On Security Enough To Finance State Police: Sanwo-Olu Information Nigeria:
Funds Spent By Governors On Security Enough To Finance State Police: Sanwo-Olu
Funds Allocated By Governors For Security Can Finance State Police, Says Sanwo-Olu Biz Watch Nigeria:
Funds Allocated By Governors For Security Can Finance State Police, Says Sanwo-Olu
Funds spent by governors on security enough to finance state police — Sanwo-Olu Nigerian Eye:
Funds spent by governors on security enough to finance state police — Sanwo-Olu
Funds spent by governors on security enough to finance state police, says Sanwo-Olu Within Nigeria:
Funds spent by governors on security enough to finance state police, says Sanwo-Olu
Funds spent by governors on security enough to finance state police, says Sanwo-Olu Tunde Ednut:
Funds spent by governors on security enough to finance state police, says Sanwo-Olu


   More Picks
1 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
2 62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 NPA to support digital revolution of African ports - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar - Cross River Watch, 9 hours ago
7 Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Marriage is very complicated, unpredictable - Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info