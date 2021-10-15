Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oil price hits $85 a barrel for first time in three years
The Cable  - Brent oil, the global oil benchmark has crossed the $85 mark — the highest level since October 2018 — in what is a potential boost to Nigeria’s oil export revenue.Advertisement

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

