Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A mob in western Kenya has killed a self-confessed serial child killer who escaped from custody three days ago, police say.

 

Masten Wanjala was traced by villagers to a house in B

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBC Africa:
Masten Wanjala: Kenyan child serial killer killed by mob
Escaped Kenyan Serial Child Killer Found And Killed By Mob The Will:
Escaped Kenyan Serial Child Killer Found And Killed By Mob
Angry mob kills Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody Within Nigeria:
Angry mob kills Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody
Angry mob kills Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody Tunde Ednut:
Angry mob kills Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody
Kenyan Serial Child Killer Who Escaped From Police Custody Has Been Beaten to Death (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Kenyan Serial Child Killer Who Escaped From Police Custody Has Been Beaten to Death (Photo)
Kenyan Serial Child Killer Who Escaped From Police Custody Has Been Beaten to Death (Photo) Tori News:
Kenyan Serial Child Killer Who Escaped From Police Custody Has Been Beaten to Death (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Nigerian couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary, many are inspired as cute photos light up social media - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
9 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info