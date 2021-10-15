90-year-old man sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for defiling his two granddaughters aged 10 and 11; claims the victims 'seduced him'





A 90-year-old grandfather, Lester Danken, has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour on each count for defiling his two granddaughters



