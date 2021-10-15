Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Femi Adesina says it is "idiocy" to claim that Buhari has been replaced with "Jibril of Sudan"
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Femi Adesina has rubbished claims by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that President Muhammadu Buhari has been replaced with Jubril of Sudan.

 

Adesin

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Buhari Is Jubril Of Sudan’ Presidency Debunks Nnamdi Kanu’s Claim Naija Loaded:
‘Buhari Is Jubril Of Sudan’ Presidency Debunks Nnamdi Kanu’s Claim
“Nigerians Are More Attracted To President Buhari” – Adesina Biz Watch Nigeria:
“Nigerians Are More Attracted To President Buhari” – Adesina
How I Confirmed Buhari Is Not Jubril Of Sudan – Femi Adesina Republican Nigeria:
How I Confirmed Buhari Is Not Jubril Of Sudan – Femi Adesina
President Buhari is not ‘Jibril of Sudan’ – Adesina hammers IPOB Politics Nigeria:
President Buhari is not ‘Jibril of Sudan’ – Adesina hammers IPOB
Buhari, The Most Liked President Of All Times- Femi Adesina Global Village Extra:
Buhari, The Most Liked President Of All Times- Femi Adesina
How I Confirmed Buhari Is Not Jubril Of Sudan – Femi Adesina Naija News:
How I Confirmed Buhari Is Not Jubril Of Sudan – Femi Adesina
How I Confirmed Buhari Is Not Jubril Of Sudan – Femi Adesina Tori News:
How I Confirmed Buhari Is Not Jubril Of Sudan – Femi Adesina


   More Picks
1 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
2 62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 NPA to support digital revolution of African ports - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar - Cross River Watch, 9 hours ago
7 Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Marriage is very complicated, unpredictable - Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info