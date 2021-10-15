Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the 6-year-old twin daughters of the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun. 

 

9 hours ago
