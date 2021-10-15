|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
16 hours ago
|
2
|
62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
4
|
71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
NPA to support digital revolution of African ports - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar - Cross River Watch,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
8
|
Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Marriage is very complicated, unpredictable - Actress Mary Remmy-Njoku - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago