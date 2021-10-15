Post News
News at a Glance
Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits'
Sahara Reporters
- Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits'
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Buhari meets Tunde Bakare in Aso Villa
The Guardian:
Tunde Bakare meets Buhari in Presidential Villa
News Wire NGR:
After vowing never to visit Buhari again back in July, the Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare has changed his mind.
The News Guru:
Photo: President Buhari hosts Pastor Bakare in Aso Villa
Republican Nigeria:
Buhari Meets Tunde Bakare In Aso Villa (Photos)
Naija News:
Photos: Buhari Hosts Pastor Tunde Bakare At Aso Villa
Global Village Extra:
Tunde Bakare Meets With President Buhari Behind Closed Doors
More Picks
1
Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as 'Tuface?s first wife' by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar -
Cross River Watch,
19 hours ago
7
COVID-19: NCDC Releases Lock Down Data -
Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Femi Adesina says it is "idiocy" to claim that Buhari has been replaced with "Jibril of Sudan" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
