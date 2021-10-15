Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Leicester City vs Man Utd: Ndidi to miss EPL clash
News photo Daily Post  - Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has admitted Wilfred Ndidi will not return to action until next month’s international break. This rules him out of Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde and Liberia. Ndidi was unavailable for ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

