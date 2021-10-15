''Life is good out here'' - Malivelihood debunks news of dumping wife, Deola Smart | Ladun Liadi's Blog

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as 'Tuface?s first wife' by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Gulder Ultimate Search: How to watch Season 12 as show premieres today - The Punch,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
2023 Election: Older politicians are ready but youths still don’t have a candidate – DJ Big N queries - Correct NG,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
There's nothing attractive about a man that every female wants - BBNaija's Tolanibaj - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
Annie should be a good wife for her marriage to work - 2face Idibia's babymama, Pero Adeniyi breaks silence - Kemi Filani Blog,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
COVID-19: FG lists fresh conditions for travellers arriving in Nigeria amid battle with new variant - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
The killing of UK lawmaker, Sir David Amess was terrorism - Police say - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
I get cold feet about marriage sometimes –Lilian Afegbai - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerian Aviation Authority Set To Demolish Globacom Masts Nationwide Over N5.9billion Debts (See Documents) - Republican Nigeria,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Man arrested for alleged goat theft in Kwara - Daily Post,
8 hours ago