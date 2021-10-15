Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as 'Tuface?s first wife' by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pero Adeniyi has reacted to being addressed as “Tuface’s first wife” by her friends, as they hung out in Abuja.

 

The US-based make-up artist who shares thre

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as Daily Post:
Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as '2baba’s first wife'
Pero hangs out with 2Baba’s family, friends in Abuja (Photos) The Info NG:
Pero hangs out with 2Baba’s family, friends in Abuja (Photos)
"You’re 2baba’s First Wife, No Other Wife Can Take Your Place" – Tuface Family Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
"You’re 2baba’s First Wife, No Other Wife Can Take Your Place" – Tuface Family
Pero Reacts After Being Addressed As ‘Tuface’s First Wife’ News Break:
Pero Reacts After Being Addressed As ‘Tuface’s First Wife’
You’re Tubaba’s first wife, no other wife can take your place – Tubaba’s family tell Pero (Video) Correct NG:
You’re Tubaba’s first wife, no other wife can take your place – Tubaba’s family tell Pero (Video)
Pero Adeniyi Reacts To Being Addressed As ‘2baba’s First Wife’ Fresh Reporters:
Pero Adeniyi Reacts To Being Addressed As ‘2baba’s First Wife’
How Pero Adeniyi Reacted After Being Addressed As ‘Tuface’s First Wife’ By Her Friends (Video) Republican Nigeria:
How Pero Adeniyi Reacted After Being Addressed As ‘Tuface’s First Wife’ By Her Friends (Video)
You Gist Reel:
You're 2baba's first wife - Tuface Idibia's family tell Pero (Video)
Tuface Babymama, Pero Adeniyi Reacts After Being Called "Tuface Infotrust News:
Tuface Babymama, Pero Adeniyi Reacts After Being Called "Tuface's First Wife" By Her Friends At Abuja
Pero Adeniyi Reacts After Being Called ‘Tuface’s First Wife’ By Her Friends (Video) Edujandon:
Pero Adeniyi Reacts After Being Called ‘Tuface’s First Wife’ By Her Friends (Video)
How Pero Adeniyi Reacted After Being Addressed As Tori News:
How Pero Adeniyi Reacted After Being Addressed As 'Tuface’s First Wife' By Her Friends (Video)


   More Picks
1 Compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell - Pastor Paul Enenche kicks against making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 62 killed as deadly blast rocks Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar during Friday prayers (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 71-year-old man dies during sex romp with commercial sex worker in Ogun hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as 'Tuface?s first wife' by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct 6-year-old twin girls and three personal aides of Kwara monarch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Explosion Rocks Nigerian Army Barracks In Calabar - Cross River Watch, 19 hours ago
7 COVID-19: NCDC Releases Lock Down Data - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Kenyan serial child killer who escaped from police custody has been killed by mob - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Femi Adesina says it is "idiocy" to claim that Buhari has been replaced with "Jibril of Sudan" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Plane crash survivor, Kechi, shows off her amazing dance moves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info