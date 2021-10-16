Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Rapper Eve announces she's pregnant with her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Eve is set to be a mother for the first time.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
American rapper Eve expecting first child with husband
Ladun Liadi Blog:
US rapper Eve expecting first child with husband | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Rapper Eve Announces She Is Expecting First Child With Hubby
More Picks
1
Gulder Ultimate Search: How to watch Season 12 as show premieres today -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
There's nothing attractive about a man that every female wants - BBNaija's Tolanibaj -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
COVID-19: FG lists fresh conditions for travellers arriving in Nigeria amid battle with new variant -
Legit,
14 hours ago
4
Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing passes out at her mum's funeral (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
The killing of UK lawmaker, Sir David Amess was terrorism - Police say -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Nigerian Aviation Authority Set To Demolish Globacom Masts Nationwide Over N5.9billion Debts (See Documents) -
Republican Nigeria,
14 hours ago
7
Man arrested for alleged goat theft in Kwara -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
Olu Jacob’s wife, Joke Silva opens up on what really happened, after being chased by market women in Lagos -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
9
El-Rufai gives reasons for creating 3 metropolitan authorities | News | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
10
PDP will take over power from APC in 2023 – Atiku -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...