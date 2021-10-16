Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG will save 40% of forex earnings with Dangote Refinery, says Emefiele
Within Nigeria  - Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that Nigeria will save 40 percent of its foreign exchange (FX) earnings when the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant is in full operations in 2022.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

