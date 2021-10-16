Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Annie should be a good wife for her marriage to work - 2face Idibia's babymama, Pero Adeniyi breaks silence
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - 2face's baby mama Pero Adeniyi has stated that she is not the one behind the crisis in the home of the Idibias and as a matter of fact, she claims she

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The truth will come out soon - 2Baba The Punch:
The truth will come out soon - 2Baba's baby mama, Pero
Pero Adeniyi Breaks The Silence On Annie & 2face Idibia GY Online NG:
Pero Adeniyi Breaks The Silence On Annie & 2face Idibia's Marriage Drama
2Face’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, says she’ll speak the ‘truth’ about Idibia family Ripples Nigeria:
2Face’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, says she’ll speak the ‘truth’ about Idibia family
2Face Idibia Pulse Nigeria:
2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis
“We are not friends, I Gist Reel:
“We are not friends, I'm not the issue in their marriage” — Tuface's baby mama, Pero Adeniyi gives detailed narration
Salone:
2 FACE MARRIAGE SAGA : I advised Annie to work on her marriage and be a good wife, she knows I’m not the issue – Pero
I Advised Annie To Work On Her Marriage, 2face Babymama Finally Spills Naija News:
I Advised Annie To Work On Her Marriage, 2face Babymama Finally Spills
Annie Knows I’m Not The Issue, I Advised her To Work On Her Marriage– Pero Gist Lovers:
Annie Knows I’m Not The Issue, I Advised her To Work On Her Marriage– Pero


   More Picks
1 Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as 'Tuface?s first wife' by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Gulder Ultimate Search: How to watch Season 12 as show premieres today - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 2023 Election: Older politicians are ready but youths still don’t have a candidate – DJ Big N queries - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
4 There's nothing attractive about a man that every female wants - BBNaija's Tolanibaj - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Annie should be a good wife for her marriage to work - 2face Idibia's babymama, Pero Adeniyi breaks silence - Kemi Filani Blog, 9 hours ago
6 COVID-19: FG lists fresh conditions for travellers arriving in Nigeria amid battle with new variant - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 The killing of UK lawmaker, Sir David Amess was terrorism - Police say - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 I get cold feet about marriage sometimes –Lilian Afegbai - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian Aviation Authority Set To Demolish Globacom Masts Nationwide Over N5.9billion Debts (See Documents) - Republican Nigeria, 7 hours ago
10 Man arrested for alleged goat theft in Kwara - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info