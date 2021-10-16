Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ambode group elects own exco in Lagos APC parallel congress
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday held parallel congress across the state as a group led by immediate former governor,

APC holds parallel Congress in Abia Vanguard News:
APC holds parallel Congress in Abia
We’ll Ensure No State Congress Holds Today In Abia – APC Leaders Independent:
We’ll Ensure No State Congress Holds Today In Abia – APC Leaders
APC Holds Parallel Congresses In Abia The Trent:
APC Holds Parallel Congresses In Abia
Gunshots as Aregbesola’s loyalists hold parallel APC Congress The Eagle Online:
Gunshots as Aregbesola’s loyalists hold parallel APC Congress


