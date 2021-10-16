Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Edo APC bars journalists from monitoring congress - P.M. News
PM News
- The All Progressives Congress in Edo barred newsmen from covering its state congress on Saturday.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Edo APC Bars Journalists From Congress Venue
The Eagle Online:
Edo APC bars journalists from covering congress
Pulse Nigeria:
Edo APC bars journalists from covering congress
More Picks
1
Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as 'Tuface?s first wife' by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Gulder Ultimate Search: How to watch Season 12 as show premieres today -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
2023 Election: Older politicians are ready but youths still don’t have a candidate – DJ Big N queries -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
4
There's nothing attractive about a man that every female wants - BBNaija's Tolanibaj -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Annie should be a good wife for her marriage to work - 2face Idibia's babymama, Pero Adeniyi breaks silence -
Kemi Filani Blog,
9 hours ago
6
COVID-19: FG lists fresh conditions for travellers arriving in Nigeria amid battle with new variant -
Legit,
8 hours ago
7
The killing of UK lawmaker, Sir David Amess was terrorism - Police say -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
I get cold feet about marriage sometimes –Lilian Afegbai -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerian Aviation Authority Set To Demolish Globacom Masts Nationwide Over N5.9billion Debts (See Documents) -
Republican Nigeria,
7 hours ago
10
Man arrested for alleged goat theft in Kwara -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...