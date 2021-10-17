Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Half a million people in three Nigerian states at risk of starvation – UN
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that half a million women, men and children in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states are at risk of starvation as its funding for the region dries up.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

