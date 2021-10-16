Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Congress: Former state secretary, Emeka Beke emerges Rivers APC chairman
News photo Daily Post  - Former Rivers State secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Emeka Beke, has emerged chairman of the party.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Emeka Beke emerges Rivers APC chairman The Guardian:
Emeka Beke emerges Rivers APC chairman
Amaechi’s loyalist, Beke, emerges APC chairman in Rivers The Punch:
Amaechi’s loyalist, Beke, emerges APC chairman in Rivers
APC congress: Amaechi Within Nigeria:
APC congress: Amaechi's associate, Emeka Beke emerges as chairman in Rivers
Rivers: Amaechi’s Loyalist Beke Emerges APC Chairman Global Village Extra:
Rivers: Amaechi’s Loyalist Beke Emerges APC Chairman
Emeka Beke Elected Rivers APC Chairman Naija News:
Emeka Beke Elected Rivers APC Chairman


   More Picks
1 Buhari fought for Nigeria’s unity, South-East admires him – Igwe Nevobasi - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 FRSC vows to impound vehicles without number plates - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
4 Fast ahead of my arraignment, Nnamdi Kanu tells supporters - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 FG’s directive on compulsory vaccination for civil servants illegal – Ubani - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 PDP will take over power from APC in 2023 – Atiku - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Slapfight Nigeria: Organisers commence training for athletes, officials - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing passes out at her mum's funeral (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 EPL: Chelsea return to top of table after 1-0 win at Brentford - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 INTERVIEW: Why I am disappointed in Buhari’s government – Jide Kosoko - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info