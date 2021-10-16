Finidi George In Winning Start As Enyimba Beat Diambars In CAF Cup Independent - The new coach of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, Finidi George has made a winning start to his career as the coach of eight times Nigerian champions following Enyimba’s 1-0 win over Diambars of Senegal in a first-round of CAF Confederations ...



