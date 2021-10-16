PHOTOS: Osinbajo Receives Queen’s Baton For 2022 Commonwealth Games Global Village Extra - By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN(GVE)- Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday received the Queen’s Baton in preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are scheduled to hold in Birmingham, England. “Before proceeding to tour 15 other ...



News Credibility Score: 99%