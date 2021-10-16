Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Osinbajo Receives Queen’s Baton For 2022 Commonwealth Games
News photo Global Village Extra  - By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN(GVE)- Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday received the Queen’s Baton in preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are scheduled to hold in Birmingham, England. “Before proceeding to tour 15 other ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari receives Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games baton The Nation:
Buhari receives Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games baton
Osinbajo receives Queen’s Baton Relay in Aso Villa The Guardian:
Osinbajo receives Queen’s Baton Relay in Aso Villa
2022 Commonwealth Games: Buhari receives Queen’s Baton relay Premium Times:
2022 Commonwealth Games: Buhari receives Queen’s Baton relay


   More Picks
1 Buhari fought for Nigeria’s unity, South-East admires him – Igwe Nevobasi - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 FRSC vows to impound vehicles without number plates - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
4 Fast ahead of my arraignment, Nnamdi Kanu tells supporters - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 FG’s directive on compulsory vaccination for civil servants illegal – Ubani - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 PDP will take over power from APC in 2023 – Atiku - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Slapfight Nigeria: Organisers commence training for athletes, officials - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing passes out at her mum's funeral (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 EPL: Chelsea return to top of table after 1-0 win at Brentford - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 INTERVIEW: Why I am disappointed in Buhari’s government – Jide Kosoko - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info