FIRS to spend N2.8bn on uniforms, N550m on meals
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Inland Revenue Service has earmarked the sum of N2.8bn for “uniforms and clothing” for the year 2022.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

