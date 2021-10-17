Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Rivers United will rely on home support to beat Al Hilal’
The Guardian  - Rivers United captain, Festus Austin, has said that the 10,560 spectators allowed by CAF to watch today’s CAF Champions League’s first leg home game against Al Hilal of Sudan ....

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAFCL: Wasteful Rivers United Hold Al Hilal To 1-1 Draw Complete Sports:
CAFCL: Wasteful Rivers United Hold Al Hilal To 1-1 Draw
CAFCL: Rivers United held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Hilal Republican Nigeria:
CAFCL: Rivers United held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Hilal
CAFCL: Rivers United held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Hilal - GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
CAFCL: Rivers United held to a 1-1 draw at home by Al Hilal - GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Medical trip: What my Aso Rock sources told me about Buhari - Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Update: Nigerian man who was told he 'looks like a chimpanzee' by his colleague awarded ?30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian Singer, Temmie Ovwasa Accuses Her Ex-Label Boss, Olamide Of ‘Messing Her Mind Up’ - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
6 Fast ahead of my arraignment, Nnamdi Kanu tells supporters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 EPL: Chelsea return to top of table after 1-0 win at Brentford - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 How Nigerian security officials paid $50,000 to buy back an anti-aircraft gun from bandits - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
9 Tuface and Annie Idibia spotted at a party in Abuja last night (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Why I don’t show off my family on social media –Gbenga Adeyinka - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info