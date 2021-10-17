Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Veteran actress, Iya Rainbow clocks 79, prays to reach 120 years - P.M. News
PM News  - Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow has said that she hopes to live as long as 120 years.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I wish to live up to 120 years, says Mama Rainbow @ 79 The Punch:
I wish to live up to 120 years, says Mama Rainbow @ 79
Iya Rainbow wants to live up to 120 years News Breakers:
Iya Rainbow wants to live up to 120 years
Iya Rainbow celebrates as she marks 79th birthday EE Live:
Iya Rainbow celebrates as she marks 79th birthday
I Wish To Live Up To 120 Years Republican Nigeria:
I Wish To Live Up To 120 Years
I Wish To Live Up To 120 Years - Veteran Actress, Iya Rainbow Declares As She Clocks 79 Tori News:
I Wish To Live Up To 120 Years - Veteran Actress, Iya Rainbow Declares As She Clocks 79


   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Medical trip: What my Aso Rock sources told me about Buhari - Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Update: Nigerian man who was told he 'looks like a chimpanzee' by his colleague awarded ?30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Tuface and Annie Idibia spotted at a party in Abuja last night (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Singer, Temmie Ovwasa Accuses Her Ex-Label Boss, Olamide Of ‘Messing Her Mind Up’ - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 CAC Blocks Suspected New Company Registration Applications - Independent, 18 hours ago
9 Why I don’t show off my family on social media –Gbenga Adeyinka - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria Receives Queen’s Baton, FG To Open Camp In November - Leadership, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info