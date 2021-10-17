Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXPOSED!!! How NAF Reportedly Gives Bandit Terrorists ₦20 Million Not To S
The Genius Media  - EXPOSED!!! How NAF Reportedly Gives Bandit Terrorists ₦20 Million Not To Shoot Down Buhari’s Pla

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAF denies paying N20m to avoid shooting down Buhari’s plane The Punch:
NAF denies paying N20m to avoid shooting down Buhari’s plane
NAF opens up on paying N20m to avoid shooting down Buhari’s plane Tunde Ednut:
NAF opens up on paying N20m to avoid shooting down Buhari’s plane
NAF Denies Paying Bandit Terrorists ₦20 Million Not To Shoot Down Buhari’s Plane Naija News:
NAF Denies Paying Bandit Terrorists ₦20 Million Not To Shoot Down Buhari’s Plane
NAF Denies Paying Bandits N20m To Prevent Shooting Down Of Buhari’s Plane Mojidelano:
NAF Denies Paying Bandits N20m To Prevent Shooting Down Of Buhari’s Plane
NAF opens up on paying N20m to avoid shooting down Buhari’s plane Within Nigeria:
NAF opens up on paying N20m to avoid shooting down Buhari’s plane


   More Picks
1 Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing passes out at her mum's funeral (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Update: Nigerian man who was told he 'looks like a chimpanzee' by his colleague awarded ?30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Fast ahead of my arraignment, Nnamdi Kanu tells supporters - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 EPL: Chelsea return to top of table after 1-0 win at Brentford - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Tuface and Annie Idibia spotted at a party in Abuja last night (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Why I don’t show off my family on social media –Gbenga Adeyinka - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 CAC Blocks Suspected New Company Registration Applications - Independent, 11 hours ago
9 Actor Van Vicker and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Singer, Simi replies critic who says her husband, Adekunle Gold, is a better singer - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info