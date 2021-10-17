Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gov Bello pledges over 30% budgetary allocation for education sector in 2022
Nigerian Tribune
- Gov Bello pledges over 30% budgetary allocation for education sector in 2022
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
2022 Budget: Yahaya Bello increases Kogi's education allocation to 30% | herald.ng
Independent:
Kogi Raises Education Budget Allocation To 30%
The Eagle Online:
2022 Budget: Kogi increases education allocation to 30%
PM News:
2022 Budget: Yahaya Bello increases education allocation to 30% - P.M. News
The News Guru:
2022 Budget: Kogi Gov. Bello increases education allocation to 30%
More Picks
1
Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing passes out at her mum's funeral (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Update: Nigerian man who was told he 'looks like a chimpanzee' by his colleague awarded ?30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Fast ahead of my arraignment, Nnamdi Kanu tells supporters -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
5
EPL: Chelsea return to top of table after 1-0 win at Brentford -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
Tuface and Annie Idibia spotted at a party in Abuja last night (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Why I don’t show off my family on social media –Gbenga Adeyinka -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
CAC Blocks Suspected New Company Registration Applications -
Independent,
11 hours ago
9
Actor Van Vicker and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Singer, Simi replies critic who says her husband, Adekunle Gold, is a better singer -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
