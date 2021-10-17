Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria Receives Queen’s Baton, FG To Open Camp In November
News photo Leadership  - Nigeria took its turn in the Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games coming up next year in Birmingham as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN who received the Baton on behalf of the President, reminds member-nations of the strong bonds ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

