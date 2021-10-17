Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why NRC wants to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route - Official
News photo Premium Times  - The NRC management apologised for inconveniences the reduction in the number of trips might cause to passengers.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Railways to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for maintenance work The Guardian:
Railways to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for maintenance work
NRC to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for maintenance work TVC News:
NRC to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for maintenance work
Railway Corporation to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route Peoples Gazette:
Railway Corporation to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route
NRC To Reduce Service On Abuja-Kaduna Route For 3 Days Due To Maintenance Biz Watch Nigeria:
NRC To Reduce Service On Abuja-Kaduna Route For 3 Days Due To Maintenance
NRC to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for 3 days Nigerian Eye:
NRC to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for 3 days
Railway corporation to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route The News Guru:
Railway corporation to reduce number of trips on Abuja-Kaduna route
NRC to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for 3 days Tunde Ednut:
NRC to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for 3 days
NRC to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for 3 days Within Nigeria:
NRC to reduce trips on Abuja-Kaduna route for 3 days


   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Avoid using makeup on election day, INEC tells Anambra women | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I can never regret campaigning for Buhari: Veteran actor Jide Kosoko declares, many react - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Osimhen winner sinks Torino as Napoli continue perfect run in Serie A - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 17 hours ago
10 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info