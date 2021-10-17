Release Nnamdi Kanu To End IPOB’s Sit-At-Home – Father Mbaka To Buhari Naija News - Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has advised the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu. Naija News reports that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is currently cooling his feet in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%