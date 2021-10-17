Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

700 kilometres of rail line completed in Nigeria – Amaechi
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government has completed about 700 kilometres of rail line in the country since 2015.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

