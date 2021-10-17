Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NPAN gives November 1 deadline for members to empanel internal ombudsman mechanism
NPAN gives November 1 deadline for members to empanel internal ombudsman mechanism

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), at the weekend, reiterated its commitment to responsible journalism at all times ...

15 hours ago
 Additional Sources

NPAN gives media houses Nov 1 deadline to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism Vanguard News:
NPAN gives media houses Nov 1 deadline to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism
Self-regulation: NPAN Asks Media Houses To Set Up Ombudsman Leadership:
Self-regulation: NPAN Asks Media Houses To Set Up Ombudsman
NPAN Pushes for Self Regulation, Moves to Enforce Internal Ombudsman This Day:
NPAN Pushes for Self Regulation, Moves to Enforce Internal Ombudsman
NPAN calls on members to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism Champion Newspapers:
NPAN calls on members to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism


