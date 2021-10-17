Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“It’s not enough that you slept with someone’s wife, you were also broadcasting it” - Daddy Freeze slams Kpokpogri over Leaked Audio
Luci Post  - Daddy Freeze has reacted to the leaked audio recording in which Prince Kpokpogri allegedly talked about his sexcapades with Jane Mena.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: It’s not enough that you slept with someone’s wife, you were also broadcasting it - Daddy Freeze calls out Kpokpogri after leaked audio recording in which he allegedly talked about his sexcapades with Jane Mena Monte Oz Live:
VIDEO: It’s not enough that you slept with someone’s wife, you were also broadcasting it - Daddy Freeze calls out Kpokpogri after leaked audio recording in which he allegedly talked about his sexcapades with Jane Mena
Daddy Freeze calls out Kpokpogri after leaked audio recording See Naija:
Daddy Freeze calls out Kpokpogri after leaked audio recording
How can you sleep with people and be broadcasting it - Daddy Freeze calls out Prince Kpokpogri Kemi Filani Blog:
How can you sleep with people and be broadcasting it - Daddy Freeze calls out Prince Kpokpogri


   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Medical trip: What my Aso Rock sources told me about Buhari - Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Update: Nigerian man who was told he 'looks like a chimpanzee' by his colleague awarded ?30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Tuface and Annie Idibia spotted at a party in Abuja last night (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Singer, Temmie Ovwasa Accuses Her Ex-Label Boss, Olamide Of ‘Messing Her Mind Up’ - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 CAC Blocks Suspected New Company Registration Applications - Independent, 18 hours ago
9 Why I don’t show off my family on social media –Gbenga Adeyinka - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria Receives Queen’s Baton, FG To Open Camp In November - Leadership, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info