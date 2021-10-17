Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Just like fine wine, our Friendship gets better with time” – Pere Egbi shower praises on Jackie B
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi recently heaped praises on fellow reality star, Jackie B. During a meet and greet with fans, Pere poured encomium on Jackie B whom he referred to as a woman that carries herself with respect.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Just like fine wine, our Friendship gets better with time” – Pere Egbi shower praises on Jackie B Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Just like fine wine, our Friendship gets better with time” – Pere Egbi shower praises on Jackie B
“Just like fine wine, our Friendship gets better with time” – Pere Egbi shower praises on Jackie B Naija Parrot:
“Just like fine wine, our Friendship gets better with time” – Pere Egbi shower praises on Jackie B


   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 EFCC grills former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Update: Nigerian man who was told he 'looks like a chimpanzee' by his colleague awarded ?30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Medical trip: What my Aso Rock sources told me about Buhari - Reno Omokri - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
7 Tuface and Annie Idibia spotted at a party in Abuja last night (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 CAC Blocks Suspected New Company Registration Applications - Independent, 23 hours ago
9 It's about respect - Man reveals what he did when his wife's brother bought her a car without his consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Why I don’t show off my family on social media –Gbenga Adeyinka - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info