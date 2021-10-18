Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fleeing Lagos task force officers shoot banker for protesting car damage
News photo The Punch  - A Branch Manager with Wema Bank, Bamidele Ajala, has been shot by personnel of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (task force) in the Oshodi area of the state.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

