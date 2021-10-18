Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi dares EFCC Vanguard News:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi dares EFCC
Kogi wants report of EFCC The Sun:
Kogi wants report of EFCC's investigation into N20bn bailout funds to be made public – The Sun Nigeria
‘Make your findings on N20bn bailout public,’ Kogi dares EFCC Ripples Nigeria:
‘Make your findings on N20bn bailout public,’ Kogi dares EFCC
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi tells EFCC | herald.ng The Herald:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi tells EFCC | herald.ng
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi dares EFCC News Wire NGR:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi dares EFCC
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi tells EFCC — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi tells EFCC — NEWSVERGE
Not our money: Kogi govt taunts EFCC over N20B in Sterling Bank PM News:
Not our money: Kogi govt taunts EFCC over N20B in Sterling Bank
N20BN KOGI BAILOUT LOAN : Kogi govt. TV360 Nigeria:
N20BN KOGI BAILOUT LOAN : Kogi govt.
Kogi dares EFCC to publish findings on alleged N20bn bailout fund fraud Pulse Nigeria:
Kogi dares EFCC to publish findings on alleged N20bn bailout fund fraud
N20bn bailout fund: We won’t join issues with Kogi govt – EFCC MetroStar Nigeria:
N20bn bailout fund: We won’t join issues with Kogi govt – EFCC
N20bn bailout loan: Release report of investigation, Kogi dares EFCC Within Nigeria:
N20bn bailout loan: Release report of investigation, Kogi dares EFCC


   More Picks
1 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC - Independent, 11 hours ago
4 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 23 hours ago
10 Update: The four police officers caught on camera attacking a traveler along an express road in Kogi have been arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info