Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi dares EFCC
The Sun:
Kogi wants report of EFCC's investigation into N20bn bailout funds to be made public – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
‘Make your findings on N20bn bailout public,’ Kogi dares EFCC
The Herald:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi tells EFCC | herald.ng
News Wire NGR:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi dares EFCC
News Verge:
N20bn bailout fund: Make your findings public, Kogi tells EFCC — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
Not our money: Kogi govt taunts EFCC over N20B in Sterling Bank
TV360 Nigeria:
N20BN KOGI BAILOUT LOAN : Kogi govt.
Pulse Nigeria:
Kogi dares EFCC to publish findings on alleged N20bn bailout fund fraud
MetroStar Nigeria:
N20bn bailout fund: We won’t join issues with Kogi govt – EFCC
Within Nigeria:
N20bn bailout loan: Release report of investigation, Kogi dares EFCC
More Picks
1
I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
“Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
3
Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC -
Independent,
11 hours ago
4
Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Court issues trial notice on Nnamdi Kanu’s treason charges -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead -
Independent,
18 hours ago
8
Update: Bill Clinton returns home after five nights in California hospital and intensive care treatment for sepsis caused by urinary tract infection(Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him -
Edujandon,
23 hours ago
10
Update: The four police officers caught on camera attacking a traveler along an express road in Kogi have been arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
