Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kourtney Kardashian officially engaged to Travis Barker
The Punch  - American media personality, Kourtney Kardashian is now officially engaged to American drummer, Travis Barker as she accepted this marriage proposal on Sunday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Avoid using makeup on election day, INEC tells Anambra women | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I can never regret campaigning for Buhari: Veteran actor Jide Kosoko declares, many react - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 MTN Nigeria gifts subscribers airtime, data due to October 9 outage - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Osimhen winner sinks Torino as Napoli continue perfect run in Serie A - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 17 hours ago
