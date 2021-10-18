Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Reality TV Show, The Residence Afrika Premieres March 2022, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian company, Africa Network Entertainment Limited (ANEL) has announced plans for the premiere of its much-awaited reality TV Show; The Residence Afrika. The first season of the Show tagged The Quest Edition will debut in March 2022 with 24 ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

New reality TV show, The Residence Afrika premieres March 2022, announces $500,000 grand prize Nigerian Tribune:
New reality TV show, The Residence Afrika premieres March 2022, announces $500,000 grand prize
New Reality TV Show, The Residence Afrika Premieres March 2022, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
New Reality TV Show, The Residence Afrika Premieres March 2022, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize
New reality TV show, Pulse Nigeria:
New reality TV show, 'The Residence Afrika' premieres March 2022, announces N206M grand prize
New Reality TV Show, The Residence Afrika Premieres March 2022, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize Naija Parrot:
New Reality TV Show, The Residence Afrika Premieres March 2022, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize
New Reality TV Show, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize, Premieres March 2022 Gist Lovers:
New Reality TV Show, Announces $500,000 Grand Prize, Premieres March 2022


   More Picks
1 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
4 Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC - Independent, 9 hours ago
5 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Photos from singer, Cuppy's matriculation ceremony into Oxford University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info