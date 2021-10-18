Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in Whose Custody it Found its ‘Missing’ Money
This Day  - *Demands investigation report The Kogi State Government yesterday dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come out with the report of its investigations on the purported N20 bi…

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in whose custody it found its ‘missing’ money Daily Trust:
Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in whose custody it found its ‘missing’ money
Kogi Govt Lauds Police Handling Of Extortion By Officers Leadership:
Kogi Govt Lauds Police Handling Of Extortion By Officers
Viral video: Police brutality must be kicked against, says Kogi govt The Punch:
Viral video: Police brutality must be kicked against, says Kogi govt
Kogi Govt to EFCC: disclose custodian of ‘missing cash’ The Nation:
Kogi Govt to EFCC: disclose custodian of ‘missing cash’
Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in whose custody it found its ‘missing’ money TVC News:
Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in whose custody it found its ‘missing’ money
Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in whose custody it found ‘missing’ N20b The Eagle Online:
Kogi to Nigerians: Ask EFCC in whose custody it found ‘missing’ N20b
Kogi Govt To EFCC: Disclose Custodian Of ‘Missing Cash’ Infotrust News:
Kogi Govt To EFCC: Disclose Custodian Of ‘Missing Cash’


   More Picks
1 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
4 Disclose Your Findings On Alleged N20bn Bailout Funds, Kogi Govt Tells EFCC - Independent, 9 hours ago
5 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Photos from singer, Cuppy's matriculation ceremony into Oxford University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info