Air Force Denies Paying Bandits N20m To Recover Weapon That Posed Threat To Buhari’s Safety

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the anti-aircraft gun was seized by the bandits following a ... Biz Watch Nigeria - The Nigerian air force has stated that a report claiming it paid bandits N20 million in return for an anti-aircraft gun is false.According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the anti-aircraft gun was seized by the bandits following a ...



