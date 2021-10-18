Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are engaged (photos/video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- After just months of dating, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Baker, 46, are engaged.
Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos of the moment the Blink-182 drummer popped the
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Baker Are Engaged
Lailas News:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are engaged
Republican Nigeria:
Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Baker Are Engaged
Tori News:
Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Baker Are Engaged
More Picks
1
Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
2
IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
3
Avoid using makeup on election day, INEC tells Anambra women | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
4
“Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
5
Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead -
Independent,
14 hours ago
6
I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
How 16 Army Generals were unjustly eased out of service, despite Malami’s interventions -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
8
Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him -
Edujandon,
19 hours ago
9
MTN Nigeria gifts subscribers airtime, data due to October 9 outage -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...