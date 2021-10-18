Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong marries his long-term partner in a private ceremony with several footballers, including Ndidi and Iheanacho in attendance (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, who plays for Watford in the Premier League, has married his long-term partner at a private ceremony, which took place last night in London. The occassion was attended by several footballers including ...

4 hours ago
1 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
3 Avoid using makeup on election day, INEC tells Anambra women | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
4 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
5 Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong marries his long-term partner in a private ceremony with several footballers, including Ndidi and Iheanacho in attendance (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Photos from singer, Cuppy's matriculation ceremony into Oxford University - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Umar Suleiman College of Education Provost Is Dead - Independent, 14 hours ago
8 Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event in Port Harcourt with “messengers from the spirit world” (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
9 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 How 16 Army Generals were unjustly eased out of service, despite Malami’s interventions - National Accord, 22 hours ago
