Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko replies IG user who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, who is currently on vacation in Jordan with his actress wife, Regina Daniels, and son Munir, took a moment to reply an IG user who tackled him for not taking hi

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ned Nwoko replies follower who questioned why his other wives and kids didn Yaba Left Online:
Ned Nwoko replies follower who questioned why his other wives and kids didn't go on vacation with him, Regina Daniels and their son, Munir
Ned Nwoko knocks troll who asked why he spends more time with Regina and Munir The Info NG:
Ned Nwoko knocks troll who asked why he spends more time with Regina and Munir
Ned Nwoko Smacks Fan Who Urged Him to Strike a Balance Between Regina and His Other Wives Gist Lovers:
Ned Nwoko Smacks Fan Who Urged Him to Strike a Balance Between Regina and His Other Wives


   More Picks
1 Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Avoid using makeup on election day, INEC tells Anambra women | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I can never regret campaigning for Buhari: Veteran actor Jide Kosoko declares, many react - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Abdulrazaq: Lai can't win election in his ward in Kwara -- Lagos is his home - The Cable, 19 hours ago
5 I'm not running away, release my passport, El-Zakzaky tells FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 MTN Nigeria gifts subscribers airtime, data due to October 9 outage - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 “Bring it to my Office and present it to me, hmmm” – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells a ‘talented’ artist who drew him - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu asks his followers to fast ahead of his arraignment on Thursday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Osimhen winner sinks Torino as Napoli continue perfect run in Serie A - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Uche Ogbodo Gives Her Baby Daddy The Chance To Leave If He Wants After Claiming She Will Never Leave Him - Edujandon, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info